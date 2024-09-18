LA Metro train crashes into car and derails in East Los Angeles

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A LA Metro train crashed into a car in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Wellington Heights and went off the tracks Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The collision happened near East 3rd Street and Rowan Avenue and was reported at 9:22 a.m., with first responders arriving to the scene at 9:27 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. While authorities initially said no one was injured, they later said the car’s driver was transported to a hospital in unknown condition and a passenger who claimed they were injured was evaluated at the scene and later released.

Around 9:45 a.m., one of the train’s cars could be seen off the tracks with a black sedan heavily damaged on its driver side just several feet away from the train. Authorities have not said why or how the train derailed or what exactly led up to the collision.

LA Metro later announced that buses would replace train service between the Maravilla and Indiana stations.

No other details have been released by authorities as an investigation continues.

