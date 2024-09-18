Marvel’s “Agatha All Along” Cast Dazzles at Star-Studded Hollywood Launch Event

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

September 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Marvel fans were in for a magical evening as Disney+ rolled out the purple carpet for the highly anticipated premiere of *Agatha All Along* at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The spellbinding new series, set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, brings back fan-favorite Agatha Harkness, played by the ever-charismatic Kathryn Hahn.

The Hollywood launch event was a glittering celebration, attended by an impressive lineup of stars who brought their own magic to the purple carpet. Hahn, who reprises her role from *WandaVision*, was joined by co-stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield, David Anthony Payton, and Elizabeth Anweis. The evening was a testament to the show’s powerhouse ensemble and the excitement surrounding the series’ debut.

Creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who also directed and executive produced the series, was present alongside executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Mary Livanos. Directors Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro also made an appearance, ensuring fans that the series is in good hands. Special guests Amy Poehler and Adam Scott added a touch of comedic brilliance to the night, thrilling fans with their star power.

*Agatha All Along* promises to dive deeper into the life of Agatha Harkness, the enigmatic and mischievous witch who captivated audiences in *WandaVision*. The series teases a mix of dark humor, magical intrigue, and surprises that will leave Marvel enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

With the show generating buzz across social media, *Agatha All Along* is expected to be a standout addition to Disney+’s Marvel lineup. Don’t miss the premiere of this enchanting series, exclusively on Disney+ this Wednesday, as it unravels the mysteries of the Marvel Universe’s most intriguing witch.

