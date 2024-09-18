Meet Remy, Rockland County’s first “cyber dog,” trained to sniff out electronic devices

By Tony Aiello

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — The newest crime fighter in Rockland County has unique abilities, and a name that honors a hero of 9/11.

Remy is a “cyber dog.” Her super-sensitive nose detects the odor that emanates from electronic devices. She can sniff out a flash drive hidden under a table, or smart phones stashed under a radiator.

When Remy sits suddenly, she’s letting Det. Tim Hayes she’s onto something.

“So there’s a certain chemical compound, it’s called triphenylphosphine oxide. And what that is is it’s a flame retardant that they use on USB and memory sticks, for cellphones, microchips. So that’s ultimately what she’s searching for,” Hayes said.

Remy is certified to conduct those searches nationwide, and is registered with the Department of Homeland Security. The black lab is one of just 100 cyber dogs in the United States trained to find electronic devices so often used in crimes.

Remy represents an evolution in canine crime fighting, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh says.

“I can remember the old movies of the bloodhounds that were used to track down people, so I think it’s a natural progression that we use our four-legged friends’ innate abilities to help us in investigation and prosecutions of crimes,” Walsh said.

Remy’s red bandana is a tribute to her namesake.

Welles Remy Crowther was the legendary “man in the red bandana” who died on 9/11 after helping more than a dozen people escape the south tower.

Alison Crowther said her son would appreciate the dedication of Remy and her handler.

“Once he had a mission or a goal in mind, he wouldn’t give up until he achieved it. And that’s what he did on 9/11,” she said.

Now, 23 years later, a cyber dog with his name is working to keep Rockland County safe.

“It leaves me feeling wonderful,” Crowther said.

