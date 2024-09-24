Florida State, Florida A&M universities to close ahead of Helene

By Malcolm Shields

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WPBF) — Because of the threat of Helene making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a hurricane, two universities and a college in Tallahassee are set to close.

Florida State University announced Tuesday that it will close its campus on Wednesday through Sunday Sept. 29.

Florida A&M University said it closed its campus Tuesday from 12:15 p.m. through Friday.

Tallahassee State College will also close Wednesday through Friday.

Tropical Storm Helene formed in the Caribbean Sea Tuesday morning and is projected to become a hurricane by the end of the week.

