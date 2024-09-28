Oakland coliseum workers continue fight for benefits as As depart

By Kenny Choi

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A’s fans across the Bay Area are still grasping the reality of no longer seeing them play in Oakland, as concession workers at the Coliseum are still fighting for benefits they say they’ve earned.

Longtime fan Malcolm Toffolo and his wife traveled from New York to watch his beloved A’s for the last time.

“I cried like a baby the whole game,” said Toffolo.

“There were a lot of people around us. We watched a lot of grown men shed a lot of tears,” said Lindsay Toffolo.

They decided to have a little afternoon wine to cope with a somber feeling they’re still trying to understand.

“Right now it’s sort of the hangover of yesterday’s excitement,” said Toffolo.

As fans grapple with mixed emotions, concession workers continue to fight for what they believe they’re owed, a severance check and health benefits they say they’ve earned.

“These workers are still here. It’s not too late to do the right thing for the workers and the community,” said Unite Here Local 2 Vice President Yulisa Elenes.

Unite Here Local 2 says it was told days ago no severance would be given, and haven’t heard anything from Aramark’s negotiation team since Monday.

They also say Aramark said it would not pay for health care coverage they say they’ve already qualified for.

The union says the contract written last year says the hours they work in one year pay for the following year’s benefits.

But Elenes says Aramark will not provide the benefits accrued this season.

“When they came back with nothing, not even the health insurance the workers have already earned, it was really upsetting,” said Elenes.

“We are bargaining in good faith with the union regarding the effects of the A’s departure and are prepared to offer those impacted available roles in other areas of our organization,” said Aramark spokesperson Debbie Albert.

For the Toffolos, it’s odd seeing remnants and memorabilia of a team that has played it’s last game in Oakland.

‘It’s no longer the Oakland A’s, but they will always be the Oakland A’s for us,” said Lindsay Toffolo.

“Them leaving means I’ll be focusing my time and attentions elsewhere,” said Malcolm Toffolo.

