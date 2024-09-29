Prince fans can book a stay at iconic “Purple Rain” house this October

By Beret Leone

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince fans can soon book a stay at the “Purple Rain” house in Minneapolis. It’s in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic film.

It’s part of Airbnb’s Icons program and in honor of the Minneapolis music legend himself: Prince.

“Throughout you’ll see really subtle nods from the spray-painted eyes behind the bed to the original puppet that was featured in the film,” AirBnb Communication Lead Ali Killam said.

From the little details, like wallpaper resembling the “Purple Rain” album cover, to the big, like the Kid’s bedroom replica downstairs — The Purple One is at the center of it all.

“Authenticity was something that was super important to us when we were creating the space and each room in the house incorporates different real-life memories, elements are authentic items from Prince’s collection,” Killam said.

Prince purchased the home back in 2015 and it’s been closed to the public, until now. The never-before-seen house, also features never-before-seen artifacts — if you can find them the hidden door.

“There are easter eggs planted throughout the space but there is one really fun surprise maybe down here in the basement,” Killam said.

Throughout the home, guests will find QR codes and notes from the homes hosts, Wendy and Lisa — rock band mates from The Revolution. Through the QR codes, the closes friends of the music legend share Prince memories, insights and commentaries. There’s a chance the pair might even meet guests at the door.

“I think these days when people travel they are looking for a more than just a stay they are looking for a one of a kind experience,” Killam said.

The house goes live on Oct. 3 and will be available for 25 total one-night stays, with a max of four people per stay. Each person will pay $7, a nod to Prince’s favorite number.

