Free sewing course helps immigrant women find work in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Through sewing lessons, sharing, and sensitivity, the Maine Stitching Academy is supporting the dreams of immigrant women to become a part of something bigger

Adele Masengo Ngoy is President and Founder of Women United Around the World, a nonprofit that opened the academy to offer a nine-month training in professional stitching facilitated by master stitchers on commercial sewing machines, helping women gain the skills they need to obtain employment in the textile goods and fashion industries.

“Students are divided into three skill levels (beginner, intermediate, and advanced) and are promoted as they achieve mastery of essential skills,” said Ngoy. “Graduates will be prepared with the technical skills necessary to be a high-end tailor, clothing designer, or entrepreneur.”

Enrollment is undertaken on a rolling basis. The organization even collaborates with Maine businesses for job placement and will offer micro grants to students who complete the sewing program to assist them in purchasing a sewing machine of their own.

Though tailored to immigrant women, the course is open to any Maine resident interested in learning professional stitching as a career.

It’s a cause and organization that has inspired generosity from businesses and donors across Maine and beyond, including Norway Savings Bank, which donated $1,000 to the academy and its mission.

Ngoy says, “We want to expand our training options beyond stitching as well as offer mentorship opportunities for participants to improve their conversational English, computer literacy, and entrepreneurship readiness.”

Learn more about the program and other Women United Around the World initiatives at womenunitedaroundworld.org.

To offer support, visit womenunitedaroundworld.org/support-us.

To discover how to enroll in the Maine Stitching Academy or if you know someone who might be interested, call 207-332-9750 or visit womenunitedaroundworld.org/maine-stitching-academy.

