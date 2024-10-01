High explosive anti-tank rocket found in Salinas home

By Zoe Hunt

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A real estate agent prepping for an estate sale stumbled upon a 2.5-foot high explosive anti-tank rocket (H.E.A.T rocket) sitting inside the home’s closet.

“We’re talking about a high energy device that is capable of blowing up a tank,” said Andres Rosas, Monterey County sheriff commander.

Salinas police and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Unit responded to the scene and began evacuating the neighborhood.

“Our team was able to take a look at the device using some sophisticated equipment,” Rosas said. “And confirmed that it did seem to be volatile and a danger.”

The unit said a device like this H.E.A.T rocket has the potential to cause significant damage. They say the potential explosion radius is unpredictable.

“Imagine that if this device can blow up a tank, what it can do to a house? What it can do to a neighborhood?” Rosas said.

One neighbor living next door to the rocket said she had no idea it was there the whole time.

“That is a little scary. I mean, anything could go off,” said Rebecca Rodick.

The evacuation radius was set to 500 feet to create a buffer zone for safety if something went wrong during the removal process.

“He [officer] showed me the X-ray of the missile, which is really wild,” Rodick said. “He said, ‘See how it’s all dark, that means there’s a lot of stuff in it.’”

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said they do not know if the deceased homeowner realized the item he possessed was still active. Explosives like these can be taken home as “souvenirs” by servicemembers, or they can be collected from a yard sale, not realizing the danger.

Finding an explosive of this magnitude in a home in Salinas is a unique occurrence, however, the sheriff’s office says it is not abnormal for Monterey County due to former military base Fort Ord.

Rosas said if you come across any explosive-looking device, even if you are not sure what it is, always back away and report it to the police. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Unit (“bomb squad”) are FBI-trained professionals trained to safely handle these situations.

