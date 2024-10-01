MoveOn Mobilizes for a Better Tomorrow: Be a Part of the Movement

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 1, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a world where uncertainty and division often seem to reign, MoveOn stands as a beacon of hope, inspiring millions to mobilize for a brighter, more inclusive future. With Rahna Epting at the helm as the Executive Director, MoveOn is not just a political action committee (PAC)—it’s a movement, driven by the power of grassroots organizing and the passion of its members. In fact, it’s a place where everyone can thrive, with one mission: to move America forward, boldly and fearlessly.

A Critical Moment in Time As we approach one of the most consequential election cycles of our lifetime, it’s clear that the stakes couldn’t be higher. MoveOn is currently facing a $638,398 budget shortfall, and with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) fundraising deadline looming, it’s more crucial than ever to bridge the gap and keep the momentum going. Epting is calling on supporters to take action. The deadline isn’t just another date on the calendar—it’s a defining moment. “We cannot afford to fall short,” she says, emphasizing the importance of sustaining the movement’s critical efforts to elect progressive candidates and defeat MAGA’s divisive agenda, including its newest iteration, Project 2025. But what exactly is Project 2025? A dangerous roadmap laid out by MAGA extremists, aiming to push a regressive agenda that undermines American democracy as we know it. MoveOn, on the other hand, is working tirelessly to stop it in its tracks. Through initiatives such as Nail the Vote, which brought together 40 celebrities, micro-influencers, and even nail artists like Alicia Keys and Jaime King, MoveOn has turned out millions of voters—ensuring that democracy, inclusivity, and equality remain the backbone of this nation.

Why MoveOn is Different While other PACs rely heavily on industry donations and special interests, MoveOn.org Political Action bucks the trend by bundling hundreds of thousands of small donations from people like you. The impact? Real-world change. The power of the people, from all walks of life, drives MoveOn’s rapid-response campaigns and groundbreaking digital initiatives. Whether it’s through text messaging, phone banking, or direct community engagement, MoveOn’s reach is both wide and nimble. For the 2024 election cycle, MoveOn has set its sights on electing champions like Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—leaders who truly reflect the values of equality, sustainability, and justice.

How You Can Be Part of the Movement With the clock ticking down to November 5, MoveOn is asking for your help to keep its election work going strong. Whether it’s a $7 weekly donation or simply spreading the word within your community, every action counts. It’s about filling the budget gap, yes—but more importantly, it’s about building a country where everyone, regardless of background, can thrive. MoveOn’s success is grounded in its ability to meet voters where they are and mobilize them to make their voices heard. In 2022, amid voter suppression and gerrymandering, MoveOn’s members turned out in droves, flipping critical Senate seats and electing pro-democracy candidates in battleground states. And that’s just the beginning.

The Future is Ours to Shape At its core, MoveOn represents a call to action. It’s more than a PAC—it’s a rallying cry for all of us to do our part. As Epting puts it, “Moments this important come just a few times in a lifetime.” So, what can we do? We can move on—move on from division, fear, and hate—and push for a future where justice, equality, and love lead the way. Houston Style Magazine readers, join the movement today. Let’s shape the future together. Donate to MoveOn HERE or MoveOn.org

