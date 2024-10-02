Canadian man charged in sword attack in Gettysburg

By Matt Barcaro

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Canadian man is facing charges after police say he used a sword to damage property in downtown Gettysburg Sunday night.

Pennsylvania State Police said Raymond Bondy of Alberta, Canada, slashed 10 tires and broke four vehicle windows while heavily intoxicated.

Bondy remains in Adams County Prison, unable to post bail, according to court documents.

