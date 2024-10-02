Judge Clarease Rankin Yates Retires: A Legacy of Justice, Leadership, and Community Empowerment

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — After more than three decades of trailblazing service, Judge Clarease Rankin Yates has reached a new chapter in her illustrious career—her retirement. A pioneer in every sense of the word, Judge Yates was appointed to the U.S. Immigration Court in 1990, becoming the first African-American woman in the United States to hold such a position. Her career, spanning decades, has been marked by groundbreaking legal work, community leadership, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Judge Yates’ early academic achievements set the stage for her impactful career. She earned her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate from Temple University, where she developed a passion for law and public service. Before her appointment as an immigration judge, she held numerous prestigious roles, including serving as an attorney with the United States International Trade Commission and as an administrative law judge for the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

Upon relocating to Houston, Judge Yates not only made her mark in the courtroom but also in the classroom. As an adjunct professor of law at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, she shared her wealth of knowledge with aspiring lawyers for over eight years. She was also an active member of Class XIV of Leadership Houston, further solidifying her role as a community leader.

Judge Yates’ contributions extended well beyond the bench. In 2003, she became a certified fashion image consultant, and in 2005, she published her book Indestructible Beginnings, a guide to common courtesy for teenagers. She has used her book to conduct etiquette classes for teens, helping shape the next generation into confident, respectful individuals. Her expertise as an etiquette coach was further recognized when she earned certifications in business etiquette and international protocol from the Protocol School of Washington.

One of Judge Yates’ most enduring legacies is her work with the sickle cell community. As the founder and director of the Let the Fashions Begin Men of Style Gala, she has tirelessly raised funds for sickle cell research. With board members like Francis Page Jr. of Houston Style Magazine and Terry Williams of HEB, this event has become a cornerstone of philanthropy in Houston. Funds raised from the gala have been instrumental in establishing the Texas Children’s Hospital Clinical Research Center. Further cementing her influence in this cause, Pediatric Hematologist Dr. Titilope Fasipe and Michael Aldridge have provided crucial details on the Men of Substance Black Tie Gala, another event that raises significant funds to combat sickle cell.

Throughout her career, Judge Yates has been committed to empowering her community. She has served on numerous boards, including the Houston Holocaust Museum, the Houston Symphony, and the Houston Chapter of the NAACP. As a lifetime member of both Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the NAACP, her dedication to service is undeniable. She has also been an integral part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee, serving on its international committee and as a captain of the Black Heritage Committee.

Her many accolades highlight the breadth of her impact. Recognized as a “Woman on the Move” by the Houston Chronicle, a “Woman of Distinction” by the Crohn’s & Colitis Association, and a recipient of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Breakthrough Women’s Award, Judge Yates’ influence extends far beyond the courtroom. She was honored with the Onyx Style Magazine & Sisters Network Guild Distinctive Style Award in 2007 and received the Easter Seals Hats Off to Mothers Award in 2018.

Judge Yates has been supported in her journey by her husband, Cary P. Yates, a former senior vice president at Wells Fargo. Together, they have been recognized as a “power couple” for their many contributions to the community. They share five children and ten grandchildren, further extending the family’s legacy of service and dedication.

Houston Style Magazine readers, as she steps into retirement, Judge Clarease Rankin Yates leaves behind a legacy that is both historic and deeply impactful. Her career has been a beacon of hope and progress for countless individuals, and her influence will continue to resonate for years to come.

