Mayor Whitmire Honors Houston’s Hispanic Trailblazers: Celebrating Legacy, Leadership, and Community Excellence

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a city known for its diversity and vibrant culture, Houston once again shines during Hispanic Heritage Month, thanks to the leadership of Mayor John Whitmire and the Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Board. The annual celebration kicked off on October 1st with a series of awards presented to some of the most outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the Hispanic community and beyond. These honorees represent the best of Houston’s spirit, embodying excellence in healthcare, the arts, education, activism, and public service.

The celebration began with a major highlight: the 2024 Mayor’s Hispanic Heritage Award in Healthcare, which was awarded to Dr. Andrea Tania Cruz. Known for her groundbreaking work in pediatric medicine, Dr. Cruz has dedicated her career to addressing critical healthcare issues such as traumatic brain injury, mental health, and tuberculosis (TB) in children. Her work has improved lives not just in Houston, but globally, making her a true healthcare hero.

Mayor Whitmire’s tribute to the honorees was both heartfelt and inspirational. “Houston is a great city because of the people who live here,” Whitmire said. “These awards allow us to recognize the dedication and tireless efforts of men and women who work every day to make our community better. Hispanic Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and show our gratitude.”

The awards presented during this month-long celebration highlight the diversity of contributions from within the Hispanic community. Elva Trevino, founder of the Houston Celebrity Entertainment and Arts Soiree, was honored with the Mayor’s Arts in the Community Award for her tireless efforts in nurturing creativity through art programs. Her work has not only brought art into the spotlight but has also provided a platform for many aspiring artists within the Hispanic community.

Claudia Ortega-Hogue, President of the League of Women Voters of Houston, received the Mayor’s Community Activist Award. Known for her passionate advocacy, Ortega-Hogue has been a driving force in educating and empowering the Hispanic community through public service.

Education is the cornerstone of any thriving community, and no one exemplifies this better than Elvia Martinez, who was awarded the Mayor’s Education in the Community Award. As a founder and leader at the Texas Technical Trade School, Martinez has worked tirelessly to expand educational opportunities in academics, healthy living, and sportsmanship for the Hispanic community. Her influence continues to be felt across the state.

The future is bright for the youth of Houston, thanks to the leadership of young activists like Danna Munguia. This Rice University student and community leader was awarded the Mayor’s Youth Activist Award for her dedication to volunteerism and her commitment to uplifting the Hispanic community.

In a fitting tribute to a lifetime of service, Irma Diaz-Gonzalez, President/CEO of Employment & Training Centers, Inc., was presented with the Mayor’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Diaz-Gonzalez’s remarkable career has been marked by an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in the Hispanic community through employment and education services.

Finally, the Mayor’s Public Service Award was given to Juan Hernandez, a retired firefighter and owner of Doña Maria Mexican Café. Hernandez has spent a lifetime committed to public service, and his contributions continue to be a shining example of the power of dedication and community involvement.

These awards reflect the heart of Houston’s Hispanic community—a community that is rich in culture, tradition, and service. The honorees will be celebrated at a special reception on October 14, where Mayor Whitmire and the Hispanic Advisory Board will gather to recognize their contributions and the impact, they continue to make in shaping a stronger Houston for future generations.

“We are pleased to advise the mayor and to recognize these unsung heroes,” said Lenora Sorola-Pohlman, Co-Chair of the Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Board. “Mayor Whitmire’s support of the Hispanic community has been unwavering, and it’s because of his leadership that we are able to bring attention to these exceptional individuals.”

Houston Style Magazine readers, this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month is not just a time of celebration but also a time of reflection—on the progress made, the contributions of Hispanic Houstonians, and the work that remains. The future of Houston is in great hands, as these leaders continue to inspire, uplift, and make a lasting impact.

For more info, visit HoustonTX.gov

