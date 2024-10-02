Turtle rescue on Long Island removes extraordinary beak from “Mr. Bubbles,” a pet box turtle



WCBS

By Carolyn Gusoff

Click here for updates on this story

JAMESPORT, New York (WCBS) — A 70-year-old pet turtle is slowly coming out of its shell and learning how to walk and eat, thanks to a Bronx man who recognized it needed help.

Recovering turtles by the hundreds make Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons home. However, the one that’s turning heads was brought in by a family unsure how to help him.

Meet “Mr. Bubbles”

Prior to arriving at the rescue on Long Island, “Mr. Bubbles,” as he is known, looked like an adorable cross between a duck and a turtle, but his situation was far from ducky.

“When I first saw the picture I was like, that’s not real, that’s totally photoshopped,’ but then the turtle came in and I was like ‘Oh my God,'” said Staci Earl of Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons.

Box turtles have beaks, which, if not for certain nutrients and lighting, will just keep growing. And for 65 years, it did.

“He has been that way for decades, so they had no idea even when they took him to vet visits. They never mentioned anything,” Moses Torres said.

The internet helped educate the Bronx family

Torres said his elderly grandmother lovingly cared for Mr. Bubbles after he was gifted to the family in the 1960s. When she died, the family thought the beak was normal, until Torres posted a picture of the curious-looking creature online.

“When I made that post, they tore me up. They definitely let me know that it was not the norm. It shouldn’t be this way,” Torres said. “I was definitely educated that I needed to make the better choice, [bringing him] to someone can give them proper care.”

“He has a forever home with us”

When Mr. Bubbles arrived at Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons, he couldn’t hold up his head up, walk, eat or drink on his own.

Now, there is regular beak trimming, a new diet rich in fruits, vegetables and protein, and daily physical therapy. He can now eat on his own.

Mr. Bubbles will live out his life at the rescue. Turtles can live 100 years. Experts say his recovery is a reminder that it’s illegal to take in wild turtles as a pet and that they require extraordinary care.

“He has a forever home with us,” Earl said. “Our hearts broke for him, so we all have a special soft spot for him. Everybody loves him.”

“We definitely gave him a lot of love and it’s great to see him thriving,” Torres said.

The beak is now gone but not forgotten. The staff lovingly renamed him “Sir Bubbles Beakley.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.