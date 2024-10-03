Getaway driver in Santa Cruz harbor shooting turns herself in

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Santa Cruz police said that the last outstanding suspect in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 8 at the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor is in custody. Two people were shot in the incident.

Jakaella Porter, 27, of Carson drove up from Los Angeles to Santa Cruz and turned herself in Monday to Santa Cruz police, per a police spokesperson. Police said she was the getaway driver in the crime.

Porter has been charged with a single count of attempted murder and conspiracy, per police.

Her boyfriend Moses Dollar, 27, was arrested in mid-September with assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Officers and law enforcement from other agencies arrived at the scene around 8:53 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators believe some type of altercation took place in the parking lot before the shooting. Police said the attack was targeted.

Authorities said they were trying to track down two suspected shooters who they say got away in a black Dodge Charger.

Following the shooting the Santa Cruz Port District canceled the remaining Thursday Night Beach Barbeque events for the summer.

“It’s our intention to bring back the long-standing event,” said Santa Cruz port director Holland MacLaurie.

Management at the Crow’s Nest also said they hope to bring back the wildly popular beach party.

“It was an unfortunate event, we just needed to take a step back and regroup and make sure we’re doing everything we can to provide a safe and secure event,” said MacLaurie.

MacLaurie said discussions involving restaurant management, harbor leaders and public safety should begin by the end of the year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.