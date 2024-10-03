Woman accused of selling drugs at place of employment

By Ed Weinstock

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police in Gettysburg are looking for a woman accused of dealing drugs behind the restaurant where she was a manager.

It is Mamma Ventura’s Restaurant and Lounge in Gettysburg Square.

According to court documents, the Adams County Drug Task Force received information that employees of the business were involved in the sales of controlled substances.

A manager of the restaurant, Christina Fazzolari of Orrtanna, is charged after police say she sold cocaine in a back alley behind the restaurant.

Police have also charged Christina’s husband, John Anderson, with selling cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl at various locations.

Anderson admitted to selling cocaine, stating he was doing so to pay domestic relations.

He told police Christina did it under his direction and she did so to help him out.

Anderson is in the Adams County Prison. A warrant is out for Christina’s arrest.

