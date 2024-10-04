‘A dream come true’: man takes home exoskeleton device that allows him to walk again

By Jenna Wells

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wisconsin man now has a new lease on life, after becoming eligible for an advanced piece of medical technology.

“Having the nostalgic feeling of standing again is like riding a bike,” said Jacob Sertuche. “Except for this time, the bike kind of rides itself. You just kind of are along with the motion.”

Three years ago, Sertuche was in a car crash that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

He has been using only a wheelchair since, but now, that will change.

“Today was my graduation of the ReWalk device, which is an exoskeleton to help me walk,” Sertuche explained Monday.

Earlier this year, his physical therapists at Froedtert Hospital & Medical College of Wisconsin deemed him a perfect candidate for the device, which allows Sertuche to walk upright and use stairs.

His device became available in June and was shipped from Colorado.

“It was like a dream come true, honestly,” Sertuche said.

The exoskeleton is programmed and fit to him, controlled by a wristwatch and buttons on the hip.

“He actually learned very quickly, and the speeds and everything needed to be turned up in order to keep up with him,” said his physical therapist, Michelle Murphy.

Sertuche has been training on the device since June, along with his family members.

“It’s something that somebody always uses with the assistance of another person, for safety,” Murphy explained.

“He has like, a whole different attitude as far as doing things,” said Eileen Sertuche, Jacob’s mom.

This week, Sertuche completed a checklist to prove he’s ready to take it home.

It included walking for six minutes, using the device up and down stairs, and outside at curbs.

“It gives me the opportunity to gain back a small part of something I’ve lost, and create something new,” Sertuche said.

Only about 50 ReWalk devices are being used in homes across the country, but it could soon be many more.

As of this year, it’s covered by Medicare.

“Hopefully this is just the start of a lot more people being able to use this technology which is so helpful to them,” Murphy said.

Sertuche says the device has given him hope.

“No matter how long it takes, it is possible. Don’t give up,” he said.

Later this month, Sertuche will be baptizing his new twin nephews while using the device. Then, they’re all going trick-or-treating.

