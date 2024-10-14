Cancer survivor finishes second Chicago marathon, this time with a new liver

By Todd Feurer and Edie Kasten

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Every runner in the annual Chicago Marathon has their own story, but one man in particular had a lot to celebrate even before he crossed the finish line on Sunday.

Cancer survivor Batbayar Tserendorj, from north suburban Round Lake Beach, was scheduled for a liver transplant the night before the 2023 marathon, but he postponed the surgery – giving that liver to someone else – so he could make the run.

Nineteen days after completing last year’s marathon, he returned to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to get a liver transplant. He said it was like having a second birthday.

This year, the 60-year-old pounded the pavement cancer-free.

Tserendorj said running is good therapy. He trained hard, but said he didn’t care about his time on Sunday. He just wanted to enjoy his run and his good health.

“Life is not easy. Sickness and just all other things, you have to persist,” Tserendorj. “Liver transplant is not a death sentence. It’s just a second chance of life.”

Tserendorj was all smiles as he finished the marathon, and his family was there to cheer him on and congratulate him. He was thrilled at it all.

