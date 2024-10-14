Skip to Content
Mother, daughter injured after Navy parachuter lands in crowd during Fleet Week air show

By Brandon Downs

    SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A mother and her young daughter were taken to the hospital after a U.S. Navy parachuter landed on them during a Fleet Week air show on Sunday in San Francisco, officials say.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The parachuter was from the Navy’s Leap Frog Team and landed in the crowd.

“Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority. We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause,” the Navy said in a statement.

There was no word of any other injuries, including to the parachutist.

Sunday’s performances started at 12:30 p.m., and the Blue Angels started at 3 p.m. after they were canceled on Saturday due to the fog creating unsafe conditions.

