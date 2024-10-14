Train operator killed after NJ Transit River Line crash in Burlington County

By Marcella Baietto, Brandon Goldner, Alexandra Simon

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — A New Jersey Transit train operator died Monday morning after a River Line train struck a tree that had fallen onto the tracks in Mansfield Township, Burlington County.

According to New Jersey Transit, the train was traveling south from Trenton when it hit the tree just north of Roebling Station shortly after 6 a.m.

Officials have been updating the total number of passengers onboard the train and injuries throughout the morning. As of 9 a.m., NJ Transit said 42 people were on board at the time of the crash, and 23 of those riders were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining 19 passengers on the train were transported from the scene by bus.

River Line service is suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton, but a substitute bus service is available.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on X that he’s been briefed on the accident, and offered his prayers “to all affected by this tragic incident.”

Chopper 3 flew over the scene of the crash as New Jersey Transit Police assessed the damage.

A large tree truck was seen stuck underneath the front part of the damaged train.

Evelyn Whitman lives in a motel overlooking the tracks, and she said first responders used her parking lot as a staging area.

“It was about at least 10 to 20 [vehicles],” Whitman said. “It’s just really scary.”

Patrick Reding also lives at the motel, and he pointed to a steep slope that leads from the motel to the tracks. He expressed concern some of the trees on the slope could topple onto the tracks.

“I think they should cut down these trees that are looking dangerous,” Reding said.

