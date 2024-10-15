Tow truck hauls away massive shark that washed ashore Cape Cod beach

By Matt Schooley

ORLEANS, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police on Cape Cod had to call in a tow truck to haul away a massive shark that had washed ashore a Massachusetts beach.

The Orleans Police Department shared photos of the great white shark being towed away from a local beach.

“Not one of our typical calls for service,” the department posted.

After the shark was discovered, police called Nauset Recovery to remove it. The company placed the dead shark on a flatbed truck.

“You really never know what kind of call you’ll respond to on any given shift. At least Sgt. Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn’t have to wrestle an unruly Great White,” police posted.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said it is not yet known how the shark died.

“A white shark was found washed up off of the town of Orleans, MA. A necropsy will be performed to learn more. At this point, we do not know if it was a tagged or previously identified individual,” the organization said.

At the beginning of the summer, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy installed acoustic shark receivers along the Outer Cape in an effort to make swimmers safer from the sea creatures.

The devices were installed at several beaches, including Nauset Beach in Orleans.

A 2023 study found that there were an estimated 800 white sharks in Massachusetts waters from 2015-2018. The sharks are regularly attracted near shore by seals in the area.

Shark sightings weren’t only limited to Cape Cod this summer. Popular Crane Beach in Ipswich was closed to swimmers in September due to several great white shark sightings.

