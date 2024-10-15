Trill Burgers Pop-Up at UH: Where Hip-Hop Meets Hot Burgers

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is sizzling, and it’s not just the weather. Bun B’s Trill Burgers, the burger joint that’s taken America by … Houston is sizzling, and it’s not just the weather. Bun B’s Trill Burgers, the burger joint that’s taken America by storm, is bringing its award-winning flavor right to the University of Houston. On Tuesday, October 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., students will be in for a delicious surprise at Cougar Woods Commons, the Big 12’s only 24-hour dining facility.

The brains behind Trill Burgers, Bun B, is not just a Houston rap icon—he’s now a burger mogul too. And lucky for UH, the Trill Burgers phenomenon is now on campus. Thanks to a partnership between UH Dining Services (powered by Chartwells Higher Education) and Trill Burgers, this pop-up will allow students to experience the legendary burger without even leaving campus. After all, who wouldn’t want to try the burger that beat out competitors nationwide on Good Morning America’s United States of Burgers competition?

Trill Taste, Trill Vibes

This pop-up at Cougar Woods Commons isn’t just about burgers—it’s about bringing the community together. And let’s be real—what better way to unite a university than over juicy, delicious Trill Burgers? UH students, staff, and Bun B fans alike are in for a treat as they get to enjoy this flavor-packed burger while also vibing to the beats of local DJs spinning tracks by Bun B and his collaborators.

For Bun B, this isn’t just another pop-up. It’s a continuation of his legacy of representing Houston, from creating iconic music to dishing out equally iconic burgers. Trill Burgers started as a pop-up in 2021, quickly gaining traction at music festivals like Coachella and Rolling Loud, and winning hearts—and stomachs—across the country. Their incredible success includes serving 41,000 burgers at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where they took home the Gold Buckle Foodie Award for Best Classic Fair Food.

UH Takes a Bite of History

Bringing Trill Burgers to TDECU Stadium this season was just the beginning. According to Charles Pereira, Vice President of Operations for Chartwells, this pop-up is the perfect way to give UH students a change in their usual dining routine. “We thought it would be a great change in routine for the students and a way to deliver increased value to their meal plans,” Pereira shared. “The Trill Burger is a fresh and unique offering; unlike any burger we have served before.”

For UH students, this pop-up is not just about convenience; it’s a chance to taste Houston history. Trill Burgers embodies the city’s spirit—bold, flavorful, and unapologetically Houston. It’s the burger that blends music, culture, and culinary expertise into one perfect bite.

More Than Just Burgers—It’s an Experience

But wait, there’s more! In true Houston style, this pop-up will feature a “dirty” soda fountain, where students can mix syrups and creams to create personalized soda concoctions. It’s the perfect pairing for your Trill Burger. And don’t forget to show up early—lines can get long for these pop-ups, and you won’t want to miss your chance to be a part of this historic event.

Emily Messa, UH’s Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Associate Vice President for Administration, sees this event as more than just a pop-up; it’s a way to bridge the gap between Bun B’s music legacy and his culinary success. “They may not know that he is an integral part of an award-winning local restaurant venture,” she said. “It’s exciting to make that connection for the University of Houston student community and bring the flavor of Trill Burgers to Cougar Woods Commons, even for just a few hours.”

Houston—Get Ready for Trill Burgers!

So, Houston Style Magazine readers whether you’re a loyal Cougar fan, a Bun B devotee, or just someone with a craving for the best burger in town, the Trill Burgers pop-up is where you need to be. On October 15, skip the meal prep, grab your friends, and head over to Cougar Woods Commons. Get ready for good music, great food, and a whole lot of Houston pride.

