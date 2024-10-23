Asheville community holds candlelight vigil to honor those affected by Helene

By Neydja Petithomme

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Oct. 22, a candlelight vigil was held at Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville to honor the people and businesses impacted by Helene.

Several hundred people were in attendance. Asheville City Council member Maggie Ullman was one of the organizers of the ceremony.

We just experienced something really terrible, but we did it together and I think that as we all figure out what the new normal looks like and what the future looks like, it’s really important that we give space to the grief,” Ullman said. “This is the time to just be together through that.

The ceremony began at 6 p.m. and started with a ‘Welcome and Invocation’ with Father Jim Abbott. His speech reminded the community of the strength and unity that emerged even in the darkest times.

“We gathered here tonight, seeking from you and from each other, comfort, strength, support and guidance,” Abbott said.

Following the invocation, singer and songwriter Adam Pope took the stage to perform his song “500-year Flood,” which was written about Helene.

Antanette Mosley took the podium shortly after, offering her condolences to the family who lost loved ones.

Mere words cannot match the depth of the sorrow of those left behind,” Mosley said. “Let us find strength and comfort to carry on and may their memory be a blessing.

The community also heard from fire officials, who played a role in the search and rescue efforts during the height of Helene.

At the end of the ceremony, the night ended with a candle-lighting ceremony.

Organizers say the candle lighting was a time to remember that even in the wake of Helene, there is still light at the end of the tunnel.

