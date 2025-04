We have definitely cleared out after gusty winds the past 2 days and large high pressure builds and overwhlems us with warm air. We have tempersatures today and tomorrow that exceed 10 degrees above normal, some areas approach upper 70's. It all comes to a screeching halt with a storm setup Saturday and into Sunday. Thundersnow may be possible in Jackson into Sunday and the winds pick back up. Highs return to normal levels and lows in the 20's and 30's.

