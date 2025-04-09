Skip to Content
Gas leak impacting traffic on Hitt Road

Eric Grossarth PIO Idaho Falls
9:34 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)--A gas leak caused by a vehicle that hit a junction line is affecting traffic at N. 25th E. (Hitt Road) between 49th N. and 81st N. in Idaho Falls.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene. They are working with people who live in the immediate area so they can evacuate safely.

The road is expected to be closed through the night, according to BCSO. Impacted natural gas customers can check any service issues directly with Intermountain Gas.

There are no further details available at this time, Local News 8 will update this story as more info becomes available.

Travis Richards

Travis is a producer for Local News 8.

