Miami Beach Police arrest Tennessee fugitives in $1.7 million jewelry heist

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Miami Beach Police, in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Police Department, arrested two Tennessee fugitives linked to an armed robbery involving $1.7 million in gold and jewelry.

Milleni Garcia, 38, and Orlando Valdes Hernandez, 34, were taken into custody Sunday at the Grand Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue.

The suspects allegedly targeted Dubai Jewelry in Nashville, Tennessee last week, where they displayed firearms, threatened staff, and fled with valuable items, according to Metro Nashville police.

“You have an arrest warrant from the state of Tennessee,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said. “The charges, one count of felony robbery with a weapon or object.”

During her court appearance on Monday, a judge denied Garcia bond.

“The apprehension of these suspects demonstrates our commitment to supporting other law enforcement agencies and ensuring public safety,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones. “I commend my detectives and partners at the Metro Nashville Police Department for their hard work and resolve in bringing these violent offenders to justice.”

The crime they committed in Tennessee was caught on camera. Video from Oct. 23 shows the duo walking into a jewelry store near the Nashville-area. They pretend to shop for a few minutes before they hop the counters and point a gun at the employee. The duo began filling their bags as a third suspect is seen stocking up on stolen jewelry.

“These two offenders were extremely brazen. They walk inside of the jewelry store, posed as customers, and shortly thereafter, held the two employees at gunpoint,” said Miami Beach Officer Christopher Bess.

Tennessee Police tipped off Miami Beach Police that the duo might have checked in to the Grand Beach Hotel in Collins Avenue. Detectives spotted the suspects at the hotel and made the arrest.

“We were able to coordinate the arrest and take our offenders into custody,” said Bess.

According to Metro Nashville police, the third person seen on video is currently on the loose.

twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1850708590966751351 “We are happy that our detectives were able to apprehend these offenders and these very violent fugitives,” said Bess.

Garcia and Hernandez are awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Police said that when they arrested the duo at the hotel, they found a large amount of cash, jewelry and a blonde wig.

