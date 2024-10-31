3D-printed spinal implants at Jefferson Health revolutionize recovery for Philadelphia-area mom

By Stephanie Stahl, Brad Nau

PHILADELPHIA (KYW)

October 30, 2024

Jefferson Health is using new 3D technology for patients who need spinal fusion. This new high-tech back surgery is being used to create personalized spinal implants, and for a Chester County mother, it’s been life-changing.

Walking up steps used to be impossible for 37-year-old Renee Schreiner.

“I felt this shooting pain through my back and my hip,” Schreiner said. “I could not speak, I was crying. It was excruciating.”

Imaging showed she had an old stress fracture that caused her spine to become misaligned. The fix was spinal fusion.

Dr. Srinivas Prasad with Jefferson Health did her surgery. He’s the first neurosurgeon in Philadelphia to use a revolutionary device in spinal surgery.

He’s using a customized spinal implant that’s made with a 3D printer.

“They’re contoured. They’re printed to fit the patient specifically,” Prasad said. “So, it’s a little bit like a custom shirt or a custom suit or something like that, as opposed to an off-the-rack.”

The spacers he uses now are custom-made for each patient. They’re designed with cat scans of the patients back before surgery, molded for an exact fit in the spine.

“So when you put it in it fits like a glove,” Prasad said. “So these really enable us to effect the goals of surgery better.”

The Exton mother of two, who had the surgery 6 months ago, says she has her life back.

“I’m very excited. I feel better than ever. And even those nagging backaches are gone. I don’t have any pain,” Schreiner said.

And she’s back to working out and lifting weights. Schreiner, who’s a former gymnast, says she had to take it easy for six weeks after the surgery, but now she’s fine and even back to enjoying rollercoasters with her kids.

