California woman tracks stolen political signs using AirTags

By Aaron Dickens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Solana Beach woman says her political signs have been stolen three times. ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens shows how she used AirTags to track the culprits down.

“I am totally over it. I know it is happening in the community. It is a nonpartisan issue. It is just getting exhausting,” says Amy Bryan.

Bryan says the latest incident happened on Oct. 26. In a surveillance video she provided ABC 10News, the person is covering their face. The video shows the culprit take the sign, jump into their Bronco and drive away.

Bryan says her signs were taken for the first time on Sept. 19.

“The first time we did not have any way to track who had done this crime we saw it on our driveway cam. We were just floored that it would happen,” she says.

The next time she put signs up, she placed AirTags in them, just in time for the second incident, which happened on Sept. 23.

She filed police reports.

“We did come to a resolution. We did meet with the individuals involved and we got some satisfaction,” Bryan says.

Bryan says the teens apologized for the first two incidents in September. But she says the incident in October was a different story. Bryan says it was a different group of teens, and she was able to track them.

The AirTag tracking on her phone indicated the starting point was at her driveway.

Bryan says she tracked the tags to La Jolla.

According to the app, the AirTag ended up on Calle del Cielo. 10News knocked on a few doors, but no one answered.

Later on, our reporter did get a call from one of the homeowners.

“My son and a few friends took the signs as a prank. It has been dealt with. It will not happen again,” the homeowner told us.

Even though it may be a prank, Bryan says it is not funny.

“Is a political sign more than just a sign to you?” Dickens asked.

“The first time this happened, it was just a sign. It was naughtiness. Now that this has happened, it feels like bullying. It’s everyone’s right to free speech, and everyone’s right to vote for who they wish,” Bryan says.

