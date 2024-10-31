Shreveport mother convicted of neglect of family

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport mother was convicted Wednesday of criminal neglect of family in Caddo Juvenile Court.

Juvenile Judge Justin Courtney determined Lasonya Shante Wilson, 35, of Valley Ridge Road, was guilty as charged of three counts of neglect. He sentenced her to 60 days in jail. Wilson was arrested Sept. 21 when her children — ages 4, 12 and 13 — were found home alone with an infestation of insects, no utilities, very little food and no working appliances. Wilson was tried at Juvenile Court by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office under provisions of law that mandate the prosecution of adults for certain crimes, to include criminal neglect of family, at juvenile court. Wilson also faces three charges of illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minors and felony cruelty to juveniles at Caddo Parish District Court before Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. Assistant District Attorney Glenn Cortello prosecuted Wilson. She was represented by public defender Mark Manno.

