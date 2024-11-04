11th grader receives prestigious scholarship

By Lacey Beasley

ARGYLE, Texas (KTVT) — An outstanding 11th grader received the recognition she deserved for excelling in and out of class.

Emma Brisendine has a big heart for helping people and was awarded a prestigious scholarship at Selwyn School in Argyle.

Brisendine is a photographer, artist and aspiring criminal defense attorney and prosecutor. In a few years, she wants to attend Yale.

“I want to have criminal defense more accessible to people who cannot afford it,” said Brisendine. “I want people to feel at ease that they won’t be scared. Especially people of color because those people are still targeted to this day.”

Emma is an 11th grader at Selwyn School, an independent college preparatory and recipient of the John and Robin Doncaster Endowed Scholarship with the help of one woman, Deborah Hoff, who made it happen.

“While there is an interview and while there is an essay and all those grades, you know what the trick is? Oftentimes, when they walk in, you know,” said Hoff, headmaster at Selwyn School.

Immediately, Hoff saw Brisendine’s sparkle.

“In questions like talk to me about what you can do for Selwyn. Who are you going to be? She couldn’t talk enough about the school she was going to go to and the lawyer she was going to be,” said Hoff. “She was excited, and she was thrilled, and she’s cuter than a button, so that helps as well.”

Brisendine is already a trailblazer beyond her years, and still makes time to be a kid, knowing her dreams are hers for the taking.

“Some days they feel intimidating,” said Brisendine. “Other days I’m like, ‘I can do this.'”

