UCF student shot in foot reflects on surviving downtown Orlando shooting that left two dead

By Tony Atkins

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Ashley Price is still processing the trauma she experienced from the downtown Orlando mass shooting on Halloween that left two people dead and nine injured.

As she walks across the University of Central Florida’s campus with a walker and boot, Price recounted the chaos that abruptly disrupted her evening out with friends.

“It could’ve been a lot worse. So I’m just thankful considering what happened to the other two people,” Price said.

Price remembers hearing gunshots but initially had no idea she had been shot herself.

“I didn’t know what was going on, to be honest. It wasn’t until the next three gunshots,” Price said. “I looked around, and I saw that young man on the ground, and after that, I don’t remember much. I just ended up on the ground.”

It wasn’t until later, after feeling persistent pain, that Price sought medical attention. An X-ray revealed a bullet lodged in her foot, something she hadn’t realized at the time of the shooting.

“That’s when they showed me the X-ray and [the doctor] said, ‘I think there’s a bullet in your foot,’” Price said.

The bullet was finally removed this weekend, leaving her shoe punctured from the impact.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar, is facing multiple charges as an adult, including two counts of murder for the deaths of 25-year-old Tyrek Hill and 19-year-old Tim Schmidt Jr.

State Attorney Andrew Bain announced the decision to charge Edgar as an adult on Monday.

Price expressed empathy for the victims and others impacted by the tragedy. She believes Edgar should face lifelong consequences for his actions.

“I feel a lot worse for the other victims and the other people that were affected, but it’s so sad that such a young kid would do that to himself,” she said.

