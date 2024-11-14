Michigan Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey named “Aidan Cluckinson”

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued her annual tradition Thursday of pardoning a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving.

This year’s turkey, Aidan Cluckinson, is named in honor of Detroit Lions Pro Bowl defensive end and Michigan native Aidan Hutchinson.

Nearly 4,500 entries were submitted during this year’s turkey naming contest. The winning name was submitted by Valentina from South Lyon.

Whitmer has pardoned three turkeys since 2022.

“Today, we come together to continue our tradition of pardoning a turkey,” said Whitmer in a statement. “This year’s winning name is Aidan Cluckinson, which was one of hundreds of submissions based on our beloved Detroit Lions. The team has really captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year. This Thanksgiving, I hope everyone enjoys time with loved ones, finds a way to give back to the community, and keeps on cheering for our Lions.”

Aidan Cluckinson was spared from the Thanksgiving dinner table and will now head to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo.

“As a lifelong Detroit Lions fan, I am thrilled to be here today to pardon Aidan Cluck-in-son,” said Dr. Timothy Boring, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “He is the definition of true grit and never gets fouled. He will be joining all of us on Thanksgiving Day as the Detroit Lions take wing and fly to their next victory on the road to the Super Bowl.”

More than 3,900 entries were submitted statewide during the 2023 contest, with Whitmer pardoning a turkey named “Dolly Pardon.” Last year’s winning name was submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield.

In 2022, Whitmer pardoned a turkey named “Mitch E. Gander.”

