Yellow brick road honoring “The Wizard of Oz” author now lives in Oklahoma

By Kolby Terrell

DEL CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — When Dorothy left Kansas, did she land in Oklahoma? Maybe not, but a yellow brick road eventually did make its way to the Sooner State.

In the early 1900s, the town of Chittenango, New York, wanted to honor the author of the “The Wizard of Oz,” L. Frank Baum. So, the community laid down a yellow brick road through the town.

“They laid down these yellow bricks. Well, over the years, I guess they started having some issues with them. So, the mayor pulled them up and started putting them in storage,” Andrew Zagorski, owner of Oz Saferooms in Del City, said. “They were on the Main Street for a very long time, and once they put them in storage, they shipped them to Oklahoma.”

Thousands of yellow bricks now live at Oz Saferooms.

With the new “Wicked” movie coming out this week, KOCO uncovered how a yellow brick road made its own path to Oklahoma.

Zagorski is originally from New York. His local connection and the name of his Del City business made him the perfect choice when the mayor decided to give them a new place like home.

“We’re going to take great pride in laying these down and putting them in for our new main office,” Zagorski said. “We’re sitting on just under 10,000 bricks.”

The bricks are the same ones that some of the original cast members of “The Wizard of Oz” have walked on.

“I’m expanding and building a new office. So, once I get to that point, we’re going to lay the yellow brick road down, and when our customers show up here, they’re going to walk down the yellow brick road to get into the Oz office,” Zagorski said.

