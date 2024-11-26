California man arrested for bringing stepson on shoplifting spree

By Dean Fioresi and Nicole Comstock

INLAND EMPIRE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Upland police recently shared video of an unusual arrest outside of a shopping mall over the weekend, where they learned that a man had brought his teenage stepson along with him on a shoplifting spree.

In a statement, officers say that they were proactively patrolling the Colonies Shopping Center, located in the 1900 block of N. Campus Avenue, when they were approached by the loss prevention team at a Kohl’s department store regarding a theft that had just happened.

Those team members pointed out a teenage boy to the officers, which led to him being detained at the store.

“During this investigation, it turned out the juvenile’s step-dad was loading a large amount of clothing into a piece of luggage and was on his way out of the same business without paying,” Upland police said.

They say that the man had no idea his stepson had been detained as he left the store. It was there that awaiting officers confronted him.

Instead of complying with their commands, the man attempted to run. He was quickly tackled by police.

They say that the man stole nearly $900 worth of merchandise from the store, and that he was an active parolee with a parole violation warrant. He also had a separate warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say that the man was taken to jail while his stepson was issued a citation and sent back home with his mother.

