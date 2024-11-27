Does He Check His Fitness Likes? Scientists Find Surprising Link to Muscle Obsession

By Nahal Garakani

Click here for updates on this story

November 26, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Men who frequently engage with fitness-related social media content are three times more likely to develop body image issues and disordered eating patterns, according to a 2023 study published in the Journal of Body Image by researchers at the University of South Australia.

“Previous research has largely focused on women, but we’re now seeing that men are also vulnerable to the pressures of online body ideals,” lead researcher Luigi Donnarumma told the New York Post.

The scope of the problem is stark: approximately 10 million American males will develop an eating disorder during their lifetime, according to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). The organization’s data shows men now account for one in three eating disorder cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified this trend. Hospitalization rates for eating disorders have doubled among certain demographics since 2020, reports Spectrum News.

“The vast majority of my patients, by the time I meet with them, have said, ‘I’ve had this for years and never told anybody,'” Dr. Stuart Murray, director of the Eating Disorders Program at USC, told Spectrum News in November 2023.

Muscle dysphoria presents a particular concern. The American Psychiatric Association defines it as an obsessive belief that one’s body isn’t muscular enough, leading to extreme diet and exercise behaviors that disrupt daily life. The University of South Australia researchers found men who value social media engagement showed increased risk factors for this condition.

Study co-author Dr. John Mingoia told the New York Post that “men are often exposed to hyper-muscular ideals online, particularly through fitness and celebrity content.” He noted that high engagement on such posts “reinforces the message that this is the body standard that men should strive for. Over time, this can lead to harmful behaviors such as excessive exercising, restricted eating, and even steroid use.”

The research examined the connection between social validation and body image concerns. Participants who showed more indicators of muscle dysphoria also placed higher importance on receiving likes and comments on their social media posts.

A 2020 study cited by the University of South Australia team revealed that male weightlifters increased their workout intensity when their fitness posts received more engagement. The behavior extends beyond personal posts, as men increasingly monitor the online approval other men receive.

NEDA reports that behaviors associated with eating disorders — including binge eating, purging, laxative misuse and fasting — are now nearly as common in men as in women.

The National Eating Disorders Association maintains a 24/7 helpline (1-800-931-2237) for anyone struggling with body image issues or eating disorders

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Nahal Garakaninahal@lapost.com8182845620