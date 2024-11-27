‘On the street’ blood transfusion: Fire department performs first-of-its-kind procedure

By Zoie Henry

Click here for updates on this story

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — The first Wauwatosa Fire Department is the first in the state to administer a blood transfusion in the field. They responded to a deadly shooting in Milwaukee, saving one of the victims.

In the midst of lights and sirens, on Nov. 21, Wauwatosa first responders performed a first-of-its-kind blood transfusion in Wisconsin — putting a new protocol in Milwaukee County to its first test.

“They’re partnering with fire-based EMS ambulances and putting blood on the ambulances with certain paramedic units that can deliver that blood pre-hospital on the street to patients that need it from traumatic injuries,” Wauwatosa Fire Department Assistant Chief Barbara Kadrich said.

It’s not rare for emergency responders to find themselves in the middle of a crime scene — like one last week near 81st and Congress streets in Milwaukee. Someone shot two men — including a 23-year-old — Tosa firefighters had to act quickly.

“Initial vital signs from pre-blood until once the blood was administered and the ambulance crew arrived at the hospital, that the patient’s blood pressure did improve significantly and that the patient is, at the hospital recovering,” Kadrich said.

Just one week after receiving the supplies, the Wauwatosa Fire Department was the first to put them to use.

“We’re very excited whether we’re the first one who administer it or the hundredth department to administer it. We’re just excited that Milwaukee County is doing this,” she said.

North Shore Fire, Greendale, and South Milwaukee are also part of this new “on the street” blood transfusion. The city of Milwaukee is not participating in the program — emergency managers are hoping to get more communities in the county to have blood on board ambulances in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.