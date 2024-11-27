Trial against man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl to proceed in February

By Andy Alcock and Nick Sloan

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — The trial of 85-year-old Andrew Lester, accused in an April 2023 shooting that injured 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, will proceed in February following a brief hearing Tuesday in Clay County Court.

Lester, charged with assault and armed criminal action, appeared in court in a wheelchair and wearing a mask.

Prosecutor Zach Thompson and Lester’s attorney, Steve Salmon, attended the hearing, where the judge confirmed both parties had reviewed Lester’s mental health evaluation.

Salmon previously requested the evaluation, citing Lester’s weight loss, memory issues, and confusion.

Both the defense and prosecution confirmed readiness for the February trial.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for January.

Yarl was shot after he mistakenly went to the wrong door at a home in the Northland. He survived but endured a lengthy recovery from a brain injury sustained in the shooting.

Court records also show that a lawsuit filed by Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, against Lester and his homeowners association has been dismissed.

The dismissal allows Nagbe to refile against Lester but not the association.

