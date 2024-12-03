Naperville ‘Taylor Swift house’ returns for holiday season with Travis Kelce cutout, other additions

By Web Staff

NAPERVILLE, Illinois (WLS) — A Naperville family’s viral Taylor Swift-themed decorations have returned for the holiday season.

This year, the Scott household near Atlas and Tupelo highlights Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

A cutout of Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, also sits atop the house.

The decorations also feature Swift’s “Reputation” album as fans anxiously wait for the singer’s possible re-recording of the album.

Last year, several fans visited Amy Scott’s viral decorations, which she says were inspired by Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie.

