Patchy fog with above normal high temperatures

High pressure builds this weekend with a slight warming trend, light winds and dry conditions.

For late Friday night and early Saturday, we could see some patchy fog. From the fog and low cloud cover, light snow and flurries are possible. We’ll see a low temperature around 20° for the Snake River Plain with light winds.

For Saturday morning there is a chance of fog, with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. High temperatures are aiming for the lower 30’s. We’ll see winds around 5-10 mph from the southwest. Overnight lows will drop back to around the mid-teens.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with a high near 35°. Winds will be calm to 5 mph from the north.

Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will look to warm to above average levels for this time of the year. Highs will push to the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s, under mostly sunny skies.