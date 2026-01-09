Governor Little appoints Erin Bingham to fill vacant Idaho House Seat in District 32

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Erin Bingham has been appointed to fill the District 32 House Seat B vacated by Wendy Horman, Governor Brad Little announced today.

Bingham appeared as the top nominee selected by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this week, in accordance with Idaho Law. The newly selected Representative currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Bingham Ventures, a family-operated development organization, where she supports their financial management and the company’s commitment to community-minded development.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be selected by Governor Little to represent my Idaho Falls community at home and in the Idaho Legislature,” Bingham said. “I sincerely appreciate Representative Wendy Horman for her years of commitment to our state and look forward to building on her legacy of service. I am thankful for this incredible opportunity and am excited to get to work.”

Bingham will complete the remainder of Wendy Horman’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2026.