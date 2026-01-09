Super flu: Worst influenza season in 30 years sweeping Idaho

Corbin Bunnage discusses the rising number of influenza cases across eastern and southern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A rash of influenza cases in Idaho is raising alarm bells around the state.



Corbin Bunnage, a physician’s assistant at Sterling Urgent Care, says this is the worst flu season he’s seen in decades.



“It's been one of the worst flu seasons that we've had in 30 years,” Bunnage said. “In such a brief period of time, we went from having almost no flu cases to just being one of the worst in Idaho in the entire country.”

On the 3-day weekend following Christmas, Sterling Urgent Care treated 180 patients, and 1/3 tested positive for influenza, he reports.

“We've had, I think the most recent CDC estimates is 11 or 12 million cases that we've had, and most of those have come just within the last six weeks,” Bunnage explained.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Health Strategies Program Manager Rachel Mugleston confirmed that three local individuals have died from influenza in Public Health District 7 this season.

“It's definitely an upward trajectory of these influenza-like illnesses across the state,” Mugleston said.



Last year, 87 Idahoans died of influenza, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports. The DHW has designated all of southern Idaho as “very high” for influenza transmission.

“Primarily, right now we're seeing H3N2, which is influenza A,” Mugleston explained.



This story will be updated throughout the day.