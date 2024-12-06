The story of Ethan the dog, who was saved from near-death, will soon become a movie

By Addie Meiners

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Bardstown was not only aglow for its annual Christmas parade Thursday, but for its moment in the Hollywood spotlight.

A movie about the life of Ethan Almighty was being filmed.

The movie is about the trials and tribulations that would later turn to triumph for Ethan, whose story inspired change in Kentucky law regarding animal abuse.

Tane McClure, the movie’s writer, director and co-producer, said after hearing Ethan’s story, she was inspired by it.

“I was so moved. Moved to tears, moved to joy, that I was actually inspired to write the screenplay. And the screenplay itself is based very closely on the true story,” said McClure.

Jeff Callaway, Ethan’s dog dad, said he helped McClure and her crew choose Bardstown as a backdrop for one of the scenes.

“She asked, ‘Hey, I’ve got this idea for a scene about a parade, and I know you guys have been in some parades, what was your favorite parade?’ And I said, if you don’t mind shooting at nighttime, the Bardstown Christmas parade is by far [the best],” said Callaway.

McClure and her co-producer, Clayton Turnage, saw the city and immediately knew it would paint a great scene. So much so, that they plan to shoot more of the movie in Bardstown and around Kentucky in 2025.

“The cities, the towns, the state all plays such a critical element to what the story really is. I think it does it a disservice not to shoot it where it was done,” said Turnage.

They also hope to cast some local Kentucky talent as well. The crew said early next year it plans to put out a casting call.

