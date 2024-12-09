Corpus Christi teen indicted in the June 2023 murder of 15-year old Eriya Ruiz

By Veronica Flores-Herrera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A Nueces County grand jury has indicted a Corpus Christi teen accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in front of her home on Pennine Way.

On December 5, the grand jury decided there was enough evidence to send Justin Alex Tovar to trial on murder charges in the death of Eriya Ruiz.

KRIS 6 News first reported on the case in June 2023, when James Ruiz, Eriya’s father, found her in the front yard with multiple stab wounds before he went to work. According to the medical examiner’s report, Eriya was stabbed with a kitchen knife at least five times in her back, twice in her arm and once in her neck. Also, she had several bruises on her face and body.

According to online court records, Tovar was indicted on Thursday and his case has been assigned to 105th District Court.

The indictment comes one month after Judge Timothy McCoy ruled that 16-year-old Justin Alex Tovar would be tried as an adult in Eriya’s death. Judge McCoy set a $1 million current bond for Tovar.

No trial date has been set for the teen.

