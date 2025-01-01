Security expert weighs in after car plows into New Orleans crowd, leaving at least 10 dead

By Chelsea Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Security expert Mike Cahn weighed in Wednesday after a car plowed into a crowd on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, killing at least ten.

Cahn said that police are likely working diligently on searching for evidence on the street and in the vehicle involved.

“In the event that there was some kind of identification on the vehicle or perpetrator, now you can assume they’re already doing a complete breakdown on the perpetrator. They’re going back to all of his social media or her social media, they’re going back to everything you can put together about them — if they lived in the area, potentially doing a search warrant at that person’s house right now,” he said.

Cahn said the investigation is likely a team effort between New Orleans Police, Louisiana State Police and federal agencies.

“In the event that it starts leaning towards terrorism, or it has leaned that way, you’re going to see the FBI take the lead on everything,” he said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a terrorist attack and said she had been in contact with the White House.

“What I’m asking for at this time is for prayer for those that have lost their lives,” she said.

Cantrell asked people to avoid Bourbon Street as the investigation continued.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said around 3:15 a.m. a man drove a pickup truck intentionally down Bourbon Street at a high rate of speed.

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could,” she said. “He was hellbent on creating the carnage that he did.”

At least 35 people were hurt and two officers were shot, she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.