2 boaters and dog rescued after getting stranded at sea

By WSVN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TAMPA, Florida (WSVN) — A pair of boaters were found after they got stranded on sea.

The duo and their dog hung onto a buoy in remote waters near Tampa after their boat hit a cruise ship’s wake and sank.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local county officials helped them back to dry land.

Both boaters suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.