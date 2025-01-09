Skip to Content
2 boaters and dog rescued after getting stranded at sea

By WSVN Staff

    TAMPA, Florida (WSVN) — A pair of boaters were found after they got stranded on sea.

The duo and their dog hung onto a buoy in remote waters near Tampa after their boat hit a cruise ship’s wake and sank.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local county officials helped them back to dry land.

Both boaters suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

