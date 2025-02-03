Local shops create merch tying Kansas City to New Orleans

By Dorissa White

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City clothing shops are adding some New Orleans flavor to their designs.

Stores across the metro are making sure that everyone, whether they are a Chiefs fan or a Taylor Swift lover, will have something to wear for the big game.

Made in KC has plenty of options.

“Well, what is really fun is Kansas City is known for our jazz history. So we’re really trying to pull in a tie between New Orleans jazz and Kansas City jazz,” said Mary Marty with Made in KC.

The marketplace also gets to lift up artists in the community with things like their “Big Easy” collection inspired by New Orleans.

“We get to showcase local artists, on a national and international level,” Marty said. “We do have international shipping, so it can put these people on a stage where normally people wouldn’t be able to see their products.”

Some fans have even made a tradition of picking out a new shirt come Super Bowl time.

“This year, I’m probably just going with, I just want the classic Kansas City, the classic Kansas City Chiefs kind of shirt,” said Jordan, a Chiefs fan. “Nothing too flashy, just kind of very simple. Maybe a small logo on the side or one simple thing. Nothing crazy on the back or anything.”

Whatever your style, local Kansas City vendors likely have just the thing.

