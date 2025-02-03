Skip to Content
Man recovering after plunging down elevator shaft

    SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) — A man is recovering after plunging down an elevator shaft in the Bronx.

Firefighters say they found the 78-year-old on top of the elevator car inside the shaft on Boynton Avenue in Soundview. The victim was unconscious.

Officials do not know how the man ended up there, but it took a special rescue operation to get him out.

Police say the incident appears to be an accident.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

