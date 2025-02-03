Naples Zoo announce death of beloved African lion

By Zach Scott

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — The Naples Zoo announced the death of Masamba, an African Lion who was humanely euthanized after several age-related health concerns.

The zoon made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Masamba was been under close veterinary care, receiving dedicated treatment and monitoring from the Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams. Masamba was 16 years old, with the average life expectancy of a male lion in the wild being 10-12 years.

“Animal welfare at all stages of life is our highest priority,” said LeeAnn Rottman, Naples Zoo Director of Animal Programs. “Masamba received exceptional care, and this decision, though heartbreaking, was made in his best interest. He will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, and the many guests who visited him over the years.”

Masamba came to Naples Zoo in 2009 and in 2013 was paired with a female, Shani. In 2019, this pair welcomed 3 cubs to the family.

Masamba was a gentle and patient father, and throughout his life, he served as a wonderful ambassador for his species.

His legacy will live on through his three sons, now at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

