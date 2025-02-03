Tater the Groundhog predicts early spring and Chiefs victory at Chimney Rock celebration

By Zola Sigmon

CHIMNEY ROCK, North Carolina (WLOS) — The results are in: Tater the Groundhog has predicted an early spring and the Kansas City Chiefs for the winner of the 2025 Super Bowl!

Chimney Rock’s annual Groundhog Day celebration was held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Tyron Equestrian Center despite setbacks from Hurricane Helene.

According to a release, the event marked the town’s 20th year of the tradition, where visitors welcomed back Tater the Groundhog for his highly anticipated prediction of the arrival of spring and the winner of this year’s Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIX. Surrounded by onlookers, the Mayor of Chimney Rock Village, Peter O’Leary, joined his fury friend to announce Tater’s predictions, confirming an early arrival of the spring season and the Chiefs as this year’s Super Bowl winner.

Attendees were able to enjoy activities with park naturalists and staff, including meeting Chimney Rock’s animal ambassadors, creating groundhog-themed crafts and more. In addition to the Groundhog Day festivities, the release said that Tryon International offered ice skating, a carousel, various dining options for families at the event and the chance to shop on WNC Main Street, allowing visitors to support local businesses impacted by the hurricane, including those from Chimney Rock Village.

Event officials boasted that historically, Chimney Rock groundhogs have a 60% accuracy in predicting the arrival of spring and Super Bowl winners in comparison to Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog known nationwide for his predictions, who they claimed had only 30% accuracy. Chiefs fans and those waiting for warmer weather will have to see if Tater’s prediction will hold true!

