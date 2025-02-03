Woman with autism has request for Chiefs: she wants to be team’s water girl

By Claire Bradshaw

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — Elizabeth Galt, 31, is a big sports fan and loves to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. She also has a big dream of being down on the field — not as a spectator but as the team’s volunteer water girl.

Galt posted on Facebook following the AFC Championship, asking the team to fulfill her request and explaining she has autism.

She said her nonprofit, Liz’s iPads for Autism, has given 33 nonverbal children devices to help them communicate.

Galt said she comes from a Chiefs family and even has a jersey from Justin Reid, but she is drawn to the team because of their work ethic.

“The Chiefs are really, really good, and I love watching them play because they’re so motivated, they work hard,” Galt said. “They practice every day, and they never give up, just like living with autism. You can’t give up, even though it’s like living with a full-time job. … And then the NFL is like a full-time job, too.”

Her Facebook posts garnered much attention, more than 4,000 shares and plenty of comments cheering for her dream.

“It’d be the biggest dream, biggest goal of my life to be the water girl for the Chiefs [at the] Super Bowl,” she said. “I would love it, and I would be so thankful. And you know God’s with me all the way.”

Galt hasn’t heard from the team yet but is keeping her hopes up.

