Cat dies from bird flu in East County after eating raw food; 1st case in San Diego

By Pat Mueller

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County health officials announced Wednesday they’re investigating the area’s first case of bird flu after a house cat got sick and died in the East County area in January.

According to the county, preliminary test results indicated the cat, which died in mid-January 2025, was positive for bird flu.

“The indoor cat ate a raw pet food that is suspected to be the source of the infection,” the county said in its press release.

The county also said there have been several unconnected cases of bird flu happening across California, and they’re all suspected to stem from the animals eating raw food or raw milk.

Bird flu, also known as H5N1, is a highly contagious virus that can sicken or kill birds and other animals, per the county.

According to health officials, there were six cases of bird flu in wild gulls across the county throughout 2024. So far in 2025, no wildlife cases have been reported.

Additionally, there have been no human cases reported, the county says.

The virus can spread to people if it gets in someone’s eyes, nose or mouth or if it’s inhaled; however, the county says that’s a rare occurrence, emphasizing that the risk to people is still low.

“Bird Flu has been devastating for wildlife populations around the globe, poultry and dairy cattle in our country and has infrequently affected people and cats,” said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of San Diego County’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch. “The County is actively monitoring wild birds and expanding testing, along with keeping tabs on people exposed to those animals in case they exhibit symptoms. We are also working with veterinarians, healthcare providers, farmers and wildlife groups to provide guidance and resources.”

The county recommends taking the following precautions to lower your risk of contracting the bird flu:

Avoid consuming raw milk or dairy products or feeding them to your pets because raw milk is not pasteurized. Pasteurization is a heating process that kills harmful pathogens like bird flu or bacteria like salmonella, toxin producing E. coli. and listeria Avoid feeding raw pet food products to pets and talk to your pet’s veterinarian about safe and healthy diets Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water when handling raw foods like meats and poultry and cook them to recommended temperature before serving Avoid touching sick or dead birds or animals and report them to animal control Don’t let your pets eat or touch sick or dead bird or animals Keep your cats indoors and supervise pets outdoors Get the seasonal flu vaccine. While it does not protect against bird flu, it can protect you from getting both the seasonal flu and bird flu at the same time. Other reported cases of house cats dying from bird flu after consuming raw milk or food products happened in Santa Barbara County, San Mateo, Los Angeles, Washington and Oregon, the county said. The following symptoms are signs of bird flu in cats:

Neurological issues Lack of coordination, tremors, seizures or blindness Loss of appetite Discharge from eyes & nose Respiratory issues Breathing fast, sneezing or coughing If your pet is sick and you inform your veterinarian, be sure to let them know if it has eaten a raw food diet, interacted with poultry or dairy cattle or if it hunts wild birds or other wild animals. The county says farmworkers, people with backyard flocks, wildlife workers and those who work with animals are the people most at risk for bird flu.

